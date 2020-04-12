Helex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,397.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Helex has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Helex token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003683 BTC on major exchanges. Helex has a market capitalization of $18,206.13 and $3,397.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.60 or 0.04833659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009140 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex (HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.