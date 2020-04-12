Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.26. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 456,135 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,132.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.