Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,048.80

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,048.80 and traded as high as $1,085.00. Henderson Eurotrust shares last traded at $1,060.00, with a volume of 16,669 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $224.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,048.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,141.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Henderson Eurotrust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider David Marsh purchased 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,247 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £5,848.43 ($7,693.28).

Henderson Eurotrust Company Profile (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

