Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Buys $43,800.00 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.90%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HT. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

