Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Buys $50,245.50 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $50,245.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $248.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.90%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HT. DA Davidson cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

