HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Buys 6,500 Shares

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 6,500 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,829,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,224,861. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Richard Hermanns bought 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $14,088.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $15,450.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Richard Hermanns acquired 7,900 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $45,978.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Richard Hermanns bought 6,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Richard Hermanns bought 700 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $4,459.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Richard Hermanns acquired 1,609 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $10,394.14.

On Thursday, February 27th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $18,198.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Richard Hermanns acquired 3,802 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,359.34.

NYSE HQI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39. HireQuest has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.55.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

