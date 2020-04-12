Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.68. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 5,164 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

About Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

