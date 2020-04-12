Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $680,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce $680,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $9.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $24.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.16 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $9.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,237.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.62%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 246,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,259. The company has a market capitalization of $844.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $3,049,271.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,169,437. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

