HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.94

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and traded as low as $20.92. HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 5,205 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing.

