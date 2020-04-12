Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) SVP Sells $502,935.48 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

