Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.89

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and traded as low as $37.00. Hunters Property shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 25,064 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.60 million and a PE ratio of 15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.41.

Hunters Property Company Profile (LON:HUNT)

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

