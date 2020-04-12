Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.39. 436,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,619. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.28 and a 200 day moving average of $232.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 187,810 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,159,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,338.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 98,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

