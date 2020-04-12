HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.83

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $6.19. HYPERA S A/S shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 21,722 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised HYPERA S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

About HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

