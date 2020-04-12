Hyperion (HYN) One Day Volume Hits $2.73 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 35% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $29.60 million and $2.73 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02789137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00205908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.