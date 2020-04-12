IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (OTCMKTS:IAALF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 84.28% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

