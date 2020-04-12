Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Major Shareholder Buys $4,620,061.28 in Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 3,039,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Invest Corp Pillar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 17,250 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 15,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $26,550.00.

IDRA stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.41). Equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 207,012 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

