Immunomedics’ (IMMU) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their positive rating on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Immunomedics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Immunomedics from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

IMMU opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Immunomedics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191,775 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,392,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,111,000 after acquiring an additional 120,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after acquiring an additional 271,637 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Immunomedics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 669,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

