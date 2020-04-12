Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.24. Inca One Gold shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

