Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.81

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as low as $13.74. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 1,943 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

