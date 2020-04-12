INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.77

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $5.87. INPEX CORP/ADR shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 42,291 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.52.

INPEX CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

