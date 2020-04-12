Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Inpex has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX CORPORATION engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources in Japan and internationally.

