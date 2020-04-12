Insider Buying: Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $14,260.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,449 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $259,894.20.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,057 shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679.46.

BQH opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

