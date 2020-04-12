Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys 41,500 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 41,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$19,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,980,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,385,793.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,012.00.

On Monday, March 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 54,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$23,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$966.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$989.00.

On Monday, March 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 1,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$735.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 57,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$29,325.00.

Shares of MBA opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 million and a P/E ratio of 26.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.45 to C$1.39 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

