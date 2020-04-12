Insider Buying: DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Insider Acquires 8,333 Shares of Stock

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) insider Mark Ford purchased 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.04 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of A$75,363.65 ($53,449.40).

Shares of DXS stock opened at A$9.48 ($6.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$10.90 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.84. DEXUS Property Group has a one year low of A$8.03 ($5.70) and a one year high of A$13.96 ($9.90).

About DEXUS Property Group

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

