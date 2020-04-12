Insider Buying: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,784,478.00 in Stock

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 516,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,784,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:FRG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,289,000.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.