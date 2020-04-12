Insider Buying: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Purchases 27,800 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) CEO Jay H. Shah bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $178,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,198. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $180.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.90%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,512,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

