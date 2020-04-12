Insider Buying: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Buys 26,800 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah bought 26,800 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HT opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

