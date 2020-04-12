Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,337,000.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 108,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $821,560.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,034,199.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,405,775.00.

MYOV opened at $9.60 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

