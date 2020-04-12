Insider Buying: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires $616,109.76 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $616,109.76. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $873,457.41.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $324,689.56.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 335,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

