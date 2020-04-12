Insider Buying: Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Insider Buys 180,800 Shares of Stock

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) insider Glen Lewis purchased 180,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,888.00 ($14,104.96).

Glen Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Glen Lewis purchased 168,425 shares of Terracom stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,527.50 ($35,835.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.37. Terracom Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.17 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of A$0.65 ($0.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.79.

Terracom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

