Insider Buying: Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,995,797.30 in Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 136,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,978,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,937,460.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TPB opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.76. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

