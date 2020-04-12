Insider Buying: Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Major Shareholder Acquires $199,866.87 in Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,709 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,866.87. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,610 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $70,556.50.

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,723 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $77,925.07.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 571,782 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $5,832,176.40.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 387,065 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $4,040,958.60.

NYSE EHI opened at $8.43 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

