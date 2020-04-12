Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XLRN opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Barclays started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,312,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.