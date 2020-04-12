Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $1,175,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Kevin Rubin sold 74,702 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $11,470,492.10.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 284.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.12. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 236,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,681,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

