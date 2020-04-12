Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

