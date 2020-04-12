Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $192,511.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,064 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -530.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,203,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

