Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AVGO opened at $254.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

