Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $515,250.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMG opened at $771.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $697.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $727.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $841.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $830.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

