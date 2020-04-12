Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $18,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $1,062,784.80.

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,685,141.90.

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,195,444.70.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $8,708,178.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $139,468.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion and a PE ratio of -46.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 424.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

