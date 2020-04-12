Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

