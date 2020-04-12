Insider Selling: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Sells 37,362 Shares of Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,283,939.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,405,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,708,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,619 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $799,435.30.

On Thursday, February 20th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $308,339.90.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $997,734.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $280,265.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $862,988.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56.

EBS opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

