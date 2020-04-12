Insider Selling: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Insider Sells $350,790.00 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

