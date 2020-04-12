Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) COO Sells $245,000.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.36.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

