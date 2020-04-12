Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Sells 3,520 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.40. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

