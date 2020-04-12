Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,438,884.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,438,884.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,528,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,240,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $124.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

