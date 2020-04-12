Insider Selling: Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Redfin’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

