Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,494,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.42, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $1,436,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,328,400.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $1,500,800.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $1,516,400.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total value of $1,399,100.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,405,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,319,300.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

CRM stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 772.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

