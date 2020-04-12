Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $18,134.41 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $18,134.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,154.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $22,098.30.

salesforce.com stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.79, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,534,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

