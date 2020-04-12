Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $1,770,400.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,088.78.

On Thursday, February 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.63 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

