Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 1,945 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SQ opened at $59.21 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 33,709 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

